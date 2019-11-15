Olympics could be in doubt even for 2021

The postponed Olympic Games could be in doubt even for the rescheduled dates in 2021 says Tokyo Games chief executive Toshiro Muto.

Earlier this month it was confirmed the Olympics would be held from July 23rd to August 8th next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week announced much of the country will enter a state of emergency as it struggles to contain the outbreak.

Muto says no one will be able to say if it is going to be possible to get the virus under control by next July.

He says they are not in a position to give a clear answer.

Muto says they have made the decision to postpone the Games by one year, and this means all they can do is work hard to prepare for it.

Japan has confirmed more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths.

The Olympics will continue to be known as Tokyo 2020.

It is the first time in history that the Olympics have been postponed during peacetime, with the Games in 1916, 1940 and 1944 canceled because of world wars.