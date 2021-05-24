Olympic stars an asset for Fijian Drua

The inclusion of three Olympic gold-medalist is a great asset to the Fijian Drua side.

Napolioni Bolaca, Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Kalione Nasoko have been named in the squad ahead of the Drua’s maiden Super Rugby Pacific campaign in February next year.

Fijian Drua interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the trio’s experience as 7s players will no doubt bring the much needed depth in the squad.

He says they will need to first need to adapt to the 15s environment.

“All the three players we’ve announced so far as well as the wider group, bring enormous skills, experience, spend and side to the team. You don’t get many people many people bigger than Ratu Meli Derenalagi. Bolaca and Nasoko are also fantastic players, they are going to have to adapt to the 15s environment but we believe they have the talent to spark the team.”

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager, Simon Raiwalui says in the remaining time-span, the three will be acclimatized to the 15s code as well as addressing the key areas of the team that needs to be strengthened.

“That’s the plan to be competitive in all levels. We are starting preparations the first of November and we are going to work on all sectors, set-piece will be our priority. We’ve selected a forward pack that’s talented, it’s got youth and i think with the right progression, we will be competitive in all areas.”

A total of 16 players have been announced so far with a further 21 to be unveiled in the next two weeks.