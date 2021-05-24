Home

Olympic hosts Japan takes gold in Baseball

August 8, 2021 12:24 pm
[Source: The Guardian]

Japan returned the sport to the Olympics schedule for the first time since 2008 and they got the result they had long craved.

Their 2-0 win over the United States gave them a first baseball gold medal and denied their rivals a second title.

COVID restrictions meant there were only a smattering of officials in the stands to witness the celebrations as Japan’s players jumped up and down on the mound in joy.

The victory followed a similar success for Japan’s softball team, who also beat the United States earlier in the Games to claim gold.

