Olympic hosts Japan takes gold in Baseball

Japan returned the sport to the Olympics schedule for the first time since 2008 and they got the result they had long craved.

Their 2-0 win over the United States gave them a first baseball gold medal and denied their rivals a second title.

COVID restrictions meant there were only a smattering of officials in the stands to witness the celebrations as Japan’s players jumped up and down on the mound in joy.

The victory followed a similar success for Japan’s softball team, who also beat the United States earlier in the Games to claim gold.