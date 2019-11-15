Olympic gold medalist Gould to train local swimming instructors

Former Olympic gold medalist and swimming safety advocate, Shane Gould, will conduct a ‘Training the Trainers” program in Suva next month.

The program is in collaboration with the Fiji Sports Council.

Gould is in the country to prepare the program and she says it would not only encompass competitive swim training but water safety and drowning prevention as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Gould says they did some investigations with her husband in Fiji and have since developed and delivered programs to try and reduce the incidences of drowning and uplift swimming skills.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive and member of the Water Safety Council, Litiana Loabuka, says she is thrilled that the Australian duo has agreed to make time to upskill the FSC staff and other interested trainers – with more training anticipated for May as well.