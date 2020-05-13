Olympic Games will be cancelled if it can't go ahead in 2021

The Tokyo 2020 would be cancelled should the Olympic Games not be held in 2021.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has revealed this in an interview with the BBC, nearly two months after Tokyo 2020 and the IOC announced the postponement of the Games until next year.

Bach confirms that different scenarios are being considered over the potential impact of coronavirus on the postponed event.

Concerns remain over whether the multi-sport events will be able to take place due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Opinions have differed on whether a vaccine would be required for Tokyo 2020 to take place, with Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura suggesting last month it would be hard to host the Games without this in place.

The IOC President stressed the organization did not want to hold the Games behind closed doors.

The rescheduled Olympic Games are due to take place from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

[Source:insidethegames]