Olympic Games starts with football and softball

The Olympics are finally underway without a crowd in Tokyo, Japan after a delay of more than a year due to the pandemic.

Competitions started today with football and softball.

World women’s football champion USA was thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in the opening match.

Hosts Japan defeated Australia 8-1 in softball at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

In other softball games, USA beat Italy 2-0 and Olympic newcomers Mexico lost 4-0 to Canada.

The opening Olympic Games opening ceremony will be held tomorrow.