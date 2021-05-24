Home

Sports

Olympic Games starts with football and softball

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 11:12 pm
Hosts Japan after defeating Australia 8-1 in softball [Source: Olympics]

The Olympics are finally underway without a crowd in Tokyo, Japan after a delay of more than a year due to the pandemic.

Competitions started today with football and softball.

World women’s football champion USA was thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in the opening match.

Article continues after advertisement

Hosts Japan defeated Australia 8-1 in softball at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

In other softball games, USA beat Italy 2-0 and Olympic newcomers Mexico lost 4-0 to Canada.

The opening Olympic Games opening ceremony will be held tomorrow.

