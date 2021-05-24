Sports
Olympic Games starts with football and softball
July 21, 2021 11:12 pm
Hosts Japan after defeating Australia 8-1 in softball [Source: Olympics]
The Olympics are finally underway without a crowd in Tokyo, Japan after a delay of more than a year due to the pandemic.
Competitions started today with football and softball.
World women’s football champion USA was thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in the opening match.
Hosts Japan defeated Australia 8-1 in softball at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.
In other softball games, USA beat Italy 2-0 and Olympic newcomers Mexico lost 4-0 to Canada.
The opening Olympic Games opening ceremony will be held tomorrow.
