Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|
Full Coverage

Sports

Olympic Games officially opened

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 8:08 am
[Source: Olympic Games]

Despite the late change in Team Fiji flagbearer, a few athletes and officials took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony last night.

Swimmer Taichi Vakasama replaced Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai as the flagbearer and joined Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau.

The Fiji 7s team didn’t take part in the ceremony but changed into their march attire and interacted with other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji marched into the Stadium almost two hours since the ceremony started because countries had to walk out according to the Japanese alphabet.


[Source: FASANOC]

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was given the honors to light the Olympic cauldron last night.

Even though there was a lack of spectators, there was still plenty on offer for the viewers at home.

Modern technology offered the chance for some dazzling light and augmented reality displays inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.


[Source: FASANOC]

A moment of silence was observed for those lost during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as athletes who had lost their lives.

There were still performers, but in reduced numbers, bringing Japanese culture and history to life.


[Source: FASANOC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.