Olympic Games officially opened

Despite the late change in Team Fiji flagbearer, a few athletes and officials took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony last night.

Swimmer Taichi Vakasama replaced Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai as the flagbearer and joined Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau.

The Fiji 7s team didn’t take part in the ceremony but changed into their march attire and interacted with other countries.

Fiji marched into the Stadium almost two hours since the ceremony started because countries had to walk out according to the Japanese alphabet.



[Source: FASANOC]

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was given the honors to light the Olympic cauldron last night.

Even though there was a lack of spectators, there was still plenty on offer for the viewers at home.

Modern technology offered the chance for some dazzling light and augmented reality displays inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.



A moment of silence was observed for those lost during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as athletes who had lost their lives.

There were still performers, but in reduced numbers, bringing Japanese culture and history to life.



