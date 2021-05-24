Olympic Games declared a success, Team Fiji safe

As the Tokyo Olympics rounds up, the International Olympic Committee has dubbed the games as a success amidst a global pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference, IOC President Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Olympics village has been the best tested community in the world in the past few weeks.

Bach says the committee has managed to pass the mark of 600,000 tests during the games with 42,500 arrival tests who had a very low positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

“And as a testimony to the success of all these measures I can only refer to the remarks by the World Health Organization, the world leaders on health and I would like to thank WHO expressively once more for all the advice they have given us over the last two years”

Team Fiji chef de mission Patrick Bower has given assurance that the athletes are safe and are awaiting their return home.

Team Fiji will return on Tuesday, this includes the remaining sports, Athletics, Swimming and the Fijiana 7s team.