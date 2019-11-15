Olympic dream on track for swimmer Vakasama

Pacific Games double gold medalist Taichi Vakasama was one of the impressive swimmers at the Age Group Nationals in Suva.

Vakasama who is the Pacific Games 200 meters Breaststroke record holder has not lost sight of his Olympic dream and is something he can achieve next month.

The 22 year old says he took part in his first long course event since the lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

“As this is the first long course competition before the COVID break and it is really hard to get back into the competition but managed to do good times, hopefully I can use this as preparation for the Open Nationals.”

Vakasama adds the Open Nationals is the most important event for him in his quest for an Olympic spot.

‘This Open Nationals next month is a qualifier for Olympics and I’m hoping to get the times in my two best events.”

The Open Nationals will be held on the 19th and 20th December at the Aquatic Center.