Olympian Kuruvoli concerned for Judo

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 15, 2021 12:46 pm
Olympian Simione Kuruvoli

Seeing the sport he is passionate about slowly dying is quite painful for Olympian Simione Kuruvoli.

Kuruvoli was one of the first two judokas that represented Fiji at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Since retiring from the sport, the Kadavu man has been actively involved in the sport as a technical advisor.

Kuruvoli says Judo has in recent years lost its position as one of the best in the region.

In an effort to regain this and revive the sport locally, Kuruvoli has for the last two weeks carrying out a clinic program for children.

The program sees children learn the basics of the sport as well as self-defense particularly for girls.

He hopes to pass on the knowledge and skills of the sport to the younger generation and keep the sport afloat.

