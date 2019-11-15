OFC COVID-19 package to assist in two keys areas

The COVID-19 relief package by OFC will be vital for Fiji Football as they look to address two key areas of the sport.

These two key areas are the effects of Tropical Cyclone Harold and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will soon conduct a survey to help Fiji FA asses the impacts of TC Harold and the pandemic on the association, its members, clubs and players.

Article continues after advertisement

“The survey will read especially the Western division, Tailevu North, Naitasiri and Rewa are likely areas. So we’ll do an in-depth study and get pictures and everything done up.”

Yusuf adds they will focus particularly on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the association as a whole.

“A lot of players, officials and teams are relying on football. Playing football is the source of their livelihood with income coming in.”

Fiji Football is eligible to apply for OFC COVID-19 funding totaling to $67000.