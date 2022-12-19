Oceania Zonal next for National Championship winners

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

The winners of the Vodafone National Chess Championship will represent Fiji in the Oceania Zonal which will be held in Melbourne, Australia next year.

The Fiji Chess nationals which started on Saturday is currently underway at FASANOC and runs on until tomorrow.

35 participants are part of the tournament with the winner from the open and women’s divisions taking on some regional counterparts in Australia.

Fiji Chess vice president Taione Sikivou says this is a good chance to improve our international ranking.

“It’s a very big tournament and we will be playing against the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Palau and Guam so it is a good opportunity for Fiji to increase our international ranking and get the much-needed exposure.”

Sikivou is tipped to be one of the favourites eyed to make Oceania as he is the current holder of the nationals title.

The Oceania Zonal will be held on the 23rd of next month.