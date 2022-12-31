Oceania Triathlon lends helping hand

[Photo: Oceania Triathlon / Facebook]

Oceania Triathlon is hunting for talent to grow the sport in Fiji.

Following the hosting of the 2022 Oceania Triathlon Pacific Island Championships, the Oceania body has also put in a bit of help for Fiji.

President, Michelle Cooper says their goal is to train technical officials who will then provide the best service to upcoming triathletes.

She adds this is also being done in other oceanic countries.

“We’ve made sure to leave equipment, we’ve also had an activator course for up and coming technical officials so that they can go on to officiate other races and develop coaches on the island as well so they too can bring those knowledge pieces into fresh attendees to our camps in the future”

Fiji is hoping to host another big event in July.