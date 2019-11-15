Oceania Swimming Competition postponed

Fiji Swimmers now face a dilemma with the postponement of the 2020 Oceania Swimming Championships that was scheduled in Fiji from June 15th to the 21st.

The tournament that is a qualifier for the Olympics Games has now been deferred to the end of the year.

The Fiji Swimming Association President Ben Rova is hopeful that the Oceania event can go ahead.

“They sort of deferred it, until such time they uplift the current restrictions in place then we will review a suitable date whether it will be towards the end of this year or next year.”

As things stand, the Association doesn’t have the money to organise and host the Oceania Swimming Competition.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey has confirmed that all funding for the Oceania event has been given back to the Commission.