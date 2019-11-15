Oceania Swimming championship may be deferred to 2021

The 2020 Oceania Swimming championship will likely be deferred until next year.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they have requested Oceania Swimming to move the event due to the unavailability of facilities.

“We have expressed our interest to them if they can defer the championship to next year right about the same time in June.”

Rova says if the request is approved they will seek the necessary assistance.

“Because it’s still an Olympic qualifier so we’re just hoping that they will give the green-light for that and once that’s through we will liaising with the government for the usual assistance.”

Fiji was due to host the championship from the 15th to the 21st of this month, but it has been deferred to later in the year due to the ongoing pandemic.