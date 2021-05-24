Home

Sports

Oceania Squash tournament cancelled

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 4:54 pm

The Oceania Squash tournament scheduled to be held in Nadi in November is now cancelled.

The tournament was postponed last year and now organizers have decided to call it off as COVID continues to ravage Fiji and cases grow in Australia and New Zealand.

Squash Fiji interim president, Michael Irava says while the cancellation is unfortunate, the safety of athletes and officials is paramount.

But, Irava says it is also a blessing in disguise for Squash Fiji.

“The Nadi sports club had earlier put out an expression of interest for the construction of two new courts to complement the two that are already existing which will bring the total to four courts. Hopefully by the time we host the championship in 2023, that would be in place which would then allow us to explore other opportunities.”

Irava adds organizers have given some reassurance that Fiji may still host next tournament in 2023.

