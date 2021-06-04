Oceania Squash in doubt

The Oceania Squash tournament that was scheduled to be hosted in Nadi is in doubt.

The tournament was planned for last year but did not go through due to the first wave of COVID-19.

It was rescheduled to November this year but interim president Michael Irava says with the current situation, the tournament is likely to be postponed again.

“We’ll give it until maybe the end of this month to go ahead with Oceania or he will probably go back to Oceania Squash and inform them the event, unfortunately, go ahead because of COVID.”

Irava adds they are hoping things normalize by August.

He says plans are in the pipeline to return to the courts by late July to early August.