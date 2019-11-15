Oceania Championship to decide Olympic Quota spots

Fiji Swimming will use the 2021 Oceania Swimming Championship to select the two swimmers that will take the Olympic Quota spots.

Fiji was due to host the championship from the 15th to the 21st of this month but has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they will use the Championship to assess swimmers performance, but hopes that their swimmers qualify for the Olympics by merit.

“We are hoping that one of our swimmers will make the required qualifying time that FINA will review and accept and if they made the A and B time. But failing that we will use that championship also more or less to cement the two swimmers going in the universality place.”

Though the initial plans for the Oceania Championship is still in discussion, Rova says they have requested Oceania Swimming to move the event due to the unavailability of facilities.