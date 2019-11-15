Home

Oceania Archery Championship cancelled

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 16, 2020 12:57 pm

The Oceania Archery Championship has been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This was confirmed by Archery Fiji President George Fong.

The championship was scheduled to be played from the 6th to the 9th of next month at Albert Park in Suva and also served as a qualifying tournament to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Fong says they will have to adhere to the restrictions put in place by the government.

He adds the federation is in contact with the World Archery International Federation on how to proceed with the qualification.

