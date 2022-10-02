Oceania and Pacific Games prep begins

With the Oceania Championship and the Pacific Games just months away, Archery Fiji is getting its players primed for the two events.

Four Fijian archers are currently in Australia for the National Target Championship in preparation.

Archery Fiji President, George Fong who is one of the participants says this is their first competitive outing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong says they are getting things up to speed now.

“So what we are using this tournament for is to build up towards the Oceania Championships which is next year April in South Australia and then on to the Pacific Games in November next year.”

With Fong are Rajiv Solanki, Mark Chiponuan and Nathan Kirk representing Fiji in the competition.

Archers Solanki and Chiponuan are making their first international outing.