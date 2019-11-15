NZR reaches an agreement with Scarlets for Brad Mooar

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have reached an agreement with Scarlets in Wales to allow Brad Mooar to take up a coaching role with the All Blacks under new head coach Ian Foster.

The confirmation of Mooar completes Foster’s assistant coaching team.

He will look after the attack after the announcement last week that John Plumtree will take the forwards, Greg Feek the scrum and Scott McLeod the defence.

NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum says the agreement with Scarlets will see Brad return to New Zealand in June at the conclusion of his club’s European competitions.

Lendrum explained that while details of the agreement between NZR and Scarlets were confidential, it did include the payment of some compensation for the Scarlets.

There was also an intention to continue to foster links between the two organizations in the future.