[Photo: NZ U20 / Twitter]

The New Zealand Under20 side started its FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a draw.

The Kiwis were held 1-1 by Mexico.

Grace Wisnewski scored for New Zealand in the 30th minute while Anette Vazquez equalized for Mexico 15 minutes later.

In other matches, Spain and Brazil drew nil-all while Colombia defeated Germany 1-0.

Australia is currently leading Costa Rica 2-1 and the match continues..