NZ based Shuaib Khan to join Fiji football team

An overseas based player is expected to join the national football team soon.

National coach Flemming Serritslev is keeping tabs on a number of Fijian players overseas, to join the side in preparation for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in March.

Serritslev says New Zealand based Mohammed Shuaib Khan is set to join the squad.

“There are a couple of interesting players and one of them is actually well known- Shuaib Khan who is now playing for Manukau United in New Zealand. Then we have a couple of players but their passports are not ready yet at the moment so I’ll not mention their names until it is confirmed.”

The Danish national says apart from this, captain Roy Krishna will join the team in the March FIFA window.

Fiji FA is awaiting approval from the Health Ministry for the team to assemble in Ba under COVID-safe protocols.