Rugby League

NSW Blues creates historic upset in State of Origin

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:50 am

New South Wales Blues created a historic win defeating Queensland Maroons 26-0 in the second match of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium last night.

After their successful encounter in game one, the Blues showed electrifying performance last night, running in three first-half tries to have an 18-0 advantage at half time.

NSW had not won consecutive games in Queensland since 1996-1998, when the Blues won four straight in enemy territory.

Article continues after advertisement

Game 3 is scheduled for July 14 at Stadium Australia, however, the NRL is considering moving the game as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

[Source: NRL.com]

