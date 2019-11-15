NRL star to front court tomorrow

A Fijian NRL star will appear in Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old who is in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance last Saturday.

The NRL club he plays for in a statement said they take these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

The statement says as with any legal matter, it is important that they follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident.