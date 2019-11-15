NRL in Fiji continues voice against violence program

The NRL in Fiji teamed up with Fiji Swimming the Voice against Violence program.

Fiji Swimming Western Division Program Co-coordinator Adele Rova said the program was really an eye opener event for her.

She said key takeaways from the program was that sharing and communication are vital in every relationship.

The Voice against Violence program offers creative ways on how sports and federations can implement key messages by using physical activity to capture the attention of their athletes, officials and staff.

It also educates on the consequences and repercussions of Violence in the home and in society.

[Source:NRL In Fiji]