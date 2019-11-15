Home

NRL in Fiji continues voice against violence program

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 26, 2020 4:59 pm
The NRL in Fiji teamed up with Fiji Swimming the Voice against Violence program.

Fiji Swimming Western Division Program Co-coordinator Adele Rova said the program was really an eye opener event for her.

She said key takeaways from the program was that sharing and communication are vital in every relationship.

Article continues after advertisement

The Voice against Violence program offers creative ways on how sports and federations can implement key messages by using physical activity to capture the attention of their athletes, officials and staff.

It also educates on the consequences and repercussions of Violence in the home and in society.

[Source:NRL In Fiji]

