NRL avoids a catastrophe

Now that the Telstra Premiership is set to resume on May 28, the Australia Rugby League Commission chair Peter V’landys is confident the NRL has avoided a catastrophe.

After the announcement of the competition suspension last month, V’landys said the implications for a lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic would be devastating for the sport.

He was adamant the NRL could get back on its feet quickly and his next assignment was to consult with the broadcast partners – Channel Nine and Fox Sports.

The NRL has confirmed State of Origin will be played as a three-game series and the grand final will remain in its traditional format, played as a single match in Sydney.

Games will still be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future until government bans are restricted while guidelines on travel to and from training and match-day venues also need to be formulated.