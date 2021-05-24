Not getting enough game time motivated Bower

Hearing Fiji’s national anthem last weekend was quite an emotional experience for All Blacks prop George Bower.

The 29 year old says he grew up listening to the anthem and it meant so much to him.

Bower who made his debut two weeks ago off the bench against Tonga had his first Test start over the weekend.

The journey hasn’t been quite smooth for Bower because he thought that he didn’t have what it takes to become a world class player.

He says after playing one game for Otago in 2014 he was motivated to keep pushing himself.

“I became an All Black 1194, I didn’t think I would gonna get emotional, there was a few times I’ve been named on the bench for my second fifteens team, I’d only get two minutes off the bench and that kind of motivated me, maybe I got to change some things and work a bit harder”.

Bower is expected to make the All Blacks side again this weekend against the Flying Fijians in the second Test in Hamilton, New Zealand at 7:05pm.