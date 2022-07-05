Northland and Rewa relegated

After 12 rounds of competition, Northland and Rewa looks to have lost reach of a top six finish in the Skipper Cup.

Northland after 12 matches sits in seventh with 12 points and Rewa at eighth at 11 points.

Both teams lost their round 13 matches over weekend meaning they have no chance of catching up.

It also means that both teams will now be relegated to the Vanua Cup.

They will be replaced by Ba and either Bua or Yasawa.

Bua after its loss to Yasawa in Labasa on Saturday had launch a complaint to the Fiji Rugby Union about two unregistered players.

The FRU is investigating the matter with is expected to make a decision today.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the Skipper Cup commences this weekend with Rewa facing Namosi at Burebasaga Ground, Northland meets Nadroga at Gatward Park in

Korovou, Tailevu hosts Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Suva to battle Namosi.