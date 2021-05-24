North Korea barred from Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has barred North Korea from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The suspension came after North Korea refused to send a team to the Tokyo Games, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president, Thomas Bach, said the North Korean national Olympic body would also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

The unspecified amount – potentially millions of dollars – had been withheld because of international sanctions.

Bach says individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future.

[Source: The Guardian]