Sports
North Korea barred from Winter Olympics
September 10, 2021 5:52 am
North Korea suspended from 2022 Winter Olympics [Source: Insider]
The International Olympic Committee has barred North Korea from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The suspension came after North Korea refused to send a team to the Tokyo Games, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOC president, Thomas Bach, said the North Korean national Olympic body would also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics.
The unspecified amount – potentially millions of dollars – had been withheld because of international sanctions.
Bach says individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future.
[Source: The Guardian]
