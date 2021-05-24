Home

North Korea barred from Winter Olympics

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 5:52 am
North Korea suspended from 2022 Winter Olympics [Source: Insider]

The International Olympic Committee has barred North Korea from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The suspension came after North Korea refused to send a team to the Tokyo Games, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president, Thomas Bach, said the North Korean national Olympic body would also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics.

The unspecified amount – potentially millions of dollars – had been withheld because of international sanctions.

Bach says individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future.

[Source: The Guardian]

