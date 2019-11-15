Nominations extended: Mazey

Sporting bodies can continue to nominate sports personalities for the 2019 Sports Council Awards as the deadline has been extended till Monday next week.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey who believes an extension should be given to the stakeholders who wish to make nominations.

There were also a few changes made to the Youth award category.

This as there was a condition for nominees to be 16 years of age till the 31st of December 31st.

However, it was decided that the condition was unfair as any athlete who was 16 at the time of a sporting event could have turned 17 post-event.

Changes have been made to the conditions since then and an extension period for nomination has been given.

Mazey says nominations close at 5pm on Monday.

He says following that the nominations will go to the judges.

The 2019 Sports Council Awards will be held on the 15th of next month.