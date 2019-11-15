No swimming competitions until further notice

There will be no competitions by the Fiji Swimming Association until further notice.

However, the Association has given the green light to various clubs to hold their training sessions at the sporting centres.

President Ben Rova says they still have to meet some restrictions concerning COVID-19.

“For us, the various sports clubs are already open with their pools. Some clubs have started their training so at the moment it’s going to be restricted to club training until we can get a little bit more clarity before we start running and competitions.”

Once competition resumes, Fiji Swimming will host separate events, one for the South and one in the West for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Rova says this is an option they are looking for as there is a limit of 100 people per gathering.