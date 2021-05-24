No spectators at Paralympic Games

Spectators will not be allowed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games because of the city’s ongoing struggle with coronavirus, organisers have confirmed.

The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country’s state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on 24 August.

As well as stadiums, fans were also requested not to attend road events.

Organisers confirmed spectators would not be allowed at events in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Shizuoka because of infection rates in those regions.

Schoolchildren will still be allowed to attend at the request of local authorities or school administrators.

Fans were barred from venues in the capital for the Olympics, with events held in some other regions allowed up to 50% capacity.