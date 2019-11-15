No overseas teams in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s

There will be no overseas team participating in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament and it will go on as scheduled.

This has been confirmed by Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram.

Tikaram says the tournament will feature only local teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just to clear the air there are no overseas teams coming amidst some speculations that they were. We had an overseas manager that was supposed to arrive but he is not coming now. But all teams are local based, grassroots Fiji rugby players that proudly support Fiji rugby.”

The Fiji Marist 7s tournament will kick off tomorrow with the youth division at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.