Sports

No more Olympic qualifiers for local swimmers

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 18, 2021 7:36 am

The eight local swimmer’s last chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games has slipped through their hands.

They were to compete in the annual Open Championship this weekend but due to the lockdown, the event has been put on hold meaning no swimmer will qualify on merit.

However, there are two universality spots available for Fiji Swimming.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they will now be looking at selecting the top two swimmers with the highest points to FINA.

 

“We were supposed to have the Championship this week and because of this current lockdown it is highly likely that it will not happen. So we have communicated to Team Fiji. We have to keep them notified of what we are doing.”

If the two swimmers do meet the FINA requirements, the final decision will be made by Team Fiji and FASANOC.

Team Fiji will be leaving on the 8th of July for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Only our men’s and women’s 7s sides along with sailor Sophia Morgan have so far qualified for the Games.

