No jab, no play: Sports Commission

The Fiji Sports Commission agrees with the Fiji Football Association’s stand on vaccination.

Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey confirms they’ve sent the messages out to respective sporting federations in the country saying, no jab-no play.

According to Mazey sports will not return anytime soon but they have a role to play in containing COVID-19.

Mazey says rugby and football bodies have made some recommendations to the Commission regarding their return to play protocols – and they both have one thing in common.

“I think the major thing from both sports is everybody gonna have to be vaccinated, if people want to, I mean sporting bodies must have a duty of care to everybody that plays either they’re athletes, officials or fans and that duty of care ensures that they are safe to be there”.

Mazey says they’re lucky that all Team Fiji athletes and officials for the Olympics are fully vaccinated.

He adds a lot of countries are making it a requirement for visitors to be vaccinated.

“We are being advised by international countries and sporting bodies that if when we return we wish to compete on the global field, internationally we will also be looking at being vaccinated”.

The Sports Commission is urging every sports-people to be vaccinated.