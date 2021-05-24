Home

Sports

No jab-no play policy for bowlers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 5:33 am

Bowls Fiji is enforcing strict return-to-play policies for its bowlers, members, and guests.

Advisories have been passed to all member clubs to draw up safe procedures once things normalizes.

Secretary Phillip Lacey says bowling clubs are popular hotspots for many people and enforcing the right protocols will be critical.

He says they are strictly pushing the no jab-no play policy.

 

“We will politely inform that member or bowler that they are not able to part-take in the game until they are vaccinated and when they are fully vaccinated they can return to their club and they can return to play in the game.”

Lacey adds all clubs are to look at how to manage visitors and guests, making sure they produce their vaccination cards upon entry and that all COVID-safe measures are followed.

