Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|
Sports

No jab, no lift: Shaw-Elder

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 9, 2021 4:36 pm

Weightlifting Fiji is firm that all its lifters should be fully vaccinated if they wish to take part in competitions.

The Federation submitted its return to play protocols to the Fiji National Sports Commission yesterday, with the hopes of getting local competition underway.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder says all its members know the rules if they want to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We have told them that if you’re not vaccinated you do not play sports and we are very clear that and also in regards to people that are seen to be using fake id’s will be taken to task.”

She adds they’re looking to take at least eight athletes to the Commonwealth Games, four men and four women.

