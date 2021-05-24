No jab, no lift: Shaw-Elder

Weightlifting Fiji is firm that all its lifters should be fully vaccinated if they wish to take part in competitions.

The Federation submitted its return to play protocols to the Fiji National Sports Commission yesterday, with the hopes of getting local competition underway.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder says all its members know the rules if they want to compete.

“We have told them that if you’re not vaccinated you do not play sports and we are very clear that and also in regards to people that are seen to be using fake id’s will be taken to task.”

She adds they’re looking to take at least eight athletes to the Commonwealth Games, four men and four women.