Sports

No grog drinking at sporting events: Mazey

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 12:30 pm

There will be no grog or alcohol consumption at sporting events under the Amber level according to Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey.

Community sporting events have been limited to gated venues as announced under the Amber level return-to-play protocol.

Fans are used to drinking grog in local football or rugby tournaments but that will not be the case under the revised protocols.

Peter Mazey

Mazey says all games will have to be played in closed areas to allow scanning and proper measures to be taken as people enter the venue.

“So we’re not saying you can’t go to a school or Suva Grammar but in discussions we’ve had with people like Raiwaqa where they’re using Eds Court for basketball tournaments, they’ve straight away said they’ve fenced it so people are being very proactive and coming on board”.

The set-up of these protocols ensures that only those who are fully vaccinated can be part of the competition and also disallows spectators.

