Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Sports

No grants for hosting international tournaments and overseas tours

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 2:38 pm
Sports that will be affected includes netball and rugby. [File Photo]

The Fiji National Sports Commission is not getting any grant for hosting of international tournaments and overseas tours.

This has been confirmed by Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey following the announcement of the 2020/2021 national budget last night.

Sports that will be affected includes netball and rugby as Fiji is scheduled to host the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup while the Flying Fijians have their northern tour in November.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mazey says the budget is very realistic knowing the current COVID-19 travel restrictions.

‘Those two are really reacting to not being able to travel nobody can’t come here and we can’t go anywhere’.

The Olympics funding for next year is $1,000,000 while the overseas coach’s grant is $1,600,000.

Mazey adds the Sports Commission’s funding has been slashed by more than $5 million.

‘This current year being the starting of 2019 we received nearly $10 million and this year we will receive just under $4 million’.

In the last financial year, Sports Commission received $9,144,059 and in the 2020/2021 budget, they will get $3,970,465.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.