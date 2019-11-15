No grants for hosting international tournaments and overseas tours

The Fiji National Sports Commission is not getting any grant for hosting of international tournaments and overseas tours.

This has been confirmed by Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey following the announcement of the 2020/2021 national budget last night.

Sports that will be affected includes netball and rugby as Fiji is scheduled to host the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup while the Flying Fijians have their northern tour in November.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mazey says the budget is very realistic knowing the current COVID-19 travel restrictions.

‘Those two are really reacting to not being able to travel nobody can’t come here and we can’t go anywhere’.

The Olympics funding for next year is $1,000,000 while the overseas coach’s grant is $1,600,000.

Mazey adds the Sports Commission’s funding has been slashed by more than $5 million.

‘This current year being the starting of 2019 we received nearly $10 million and this year we will receive just under $4 million’.

In the last financial year, Sports Commission received $9,144,059 and in the 2020/2021 budget, they will get $3,970,465.