Full Coverage

Sports

No games at Subrail Park

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 1:29 pm
[Source: Rashnal Raj Deo]

The Labasa football side will have to play its Premier League home games elsewhere for about a month.

This has been confirmed by Labasa Special Administrator Ami Kohli because of the damage at Subrail Park due to Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Kohli says they just finished phase one of works at Subrail Park after the Fiji FACT before Tropical Cyclone Yasa struck but with the recent cyclone, they will now have to re-look at things.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the park was flooded on Sunday and the engineers will advise him once they’ve carried out their assessment.

Kohli says Subrail Park was closed for about two years before hosting the Fiji FACT last year which was a success for them.

However, they’ll now have to be close for business again.

“Paramount consideration of course is the safety of the spectators and the players and therefore at this stage it’s pretty hard to say how long it will be closed but I can tell you for sure it’s not going to be open for the next one month that’s for sure”.

Meanwhile, Labasa will have to play both legs of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions series Suva at the ANZ Stadium on the 19th and 21st of this month.

The decision was made after Ratu Cakobau Park which was supposed to host the second leg of the series has been closed due damage sustained during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

You can catch the CvC series commentaries on Mirchi FM.

