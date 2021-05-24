No game time yet for Fiji Pearls

Netball Fiji is optimistic that some of their competitions will be up and running again once restrictions are eased.

The association was set to kick off its Super Club Championship this weekend but had been directed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to postpone it to a later date.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster, says this is a minor setback as they plan to get things rolling again once given the green light.

“It is only a postponement. We are quite positive and optimistic that we will be able to host competitions, not just the Super Club competition, but all of our associations will also be able to host competitions. At the moment, we need to sort out what’s happening now in terms of the COVID situation and take some precautions.”

The Fiji Pearls will head back into training next week as they prepare for the Pacific AusAid Sports tournament in March in Sydney.