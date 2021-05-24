Home

Sports

No funds for Pacific Mini Games: Mazey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 24, 2021 4:53 pm

Team Fiji will need to dig deep and fork out any available funds to have its athletes participate at the Pacific Mini Games next year.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey, has confirmed there is no money for the Mini Games.

Due to a clash between the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games, the Commission has had to reprioritize where its funds will go.

[Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey]

Mazey says they’ve been allocated $500,000, which is for the Commonwealth Games alone.

“I am afraid that we weren’t able to get funding for it this year. We didn’t because it is also the same year as the Commonwealth Games. We did get Government to assist in preparation for the Commonwealth Games which will be going out but for the mini Games we weren’t able to get funding this year.”

FASANOC is aware that there’s no allocation for the Mini Games and plans to reallocate resources for athletes are underway.

The Games is scheduled to be held in June in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

