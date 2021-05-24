No Fiji 7s for Canada tournaments

The Fiji 7s team will not be part of the Vancouver 7s later this month.

Replying to questions by FBC Sports, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they will now focus on Dubai 7s.

O’Connor says they want to give more time to the sevens players to spend with their families as they have been away for five months.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the logistics that follows with travelling to Canada and going through quarantine is a long process and an inconvenience for the team in a short period of time.

Stay with us.