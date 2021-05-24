No contact sports by October 4th

Next Monday is October 4th which is an anticipated date by many national sporting organizations and athletes.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says they are hoping that by Monday some form of sports can be played.

These sports, however, fall under the amber zone, which means that no contact sports will be played in any community whatsoever.

Mazey says with the vaccination rate now passing the 70% threshold, gyms can be opened for athletes but under strict guidelines.

“I think the only thing I need everybody to realize is that, at amber, when on the 4th of October when we go back into some form of sports, it does not mean that you can play touch rugby or contact sports of any form.”

The Sports Commission Chair is urging the youth of various communities to refrain from playing in any contact sport as it is still restricted at this stage.

According to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, once the vaccination rate reaches the 80% threshold, all sports will return as normal.