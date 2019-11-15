No contact from Waqaniburotu says FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union is still yet to receive word from Fiji Airways Flying Fijian Captain Domoniko Waqaniburotu, after reports saying French officials will not extend his one-year stay at Pau.

The 34-year-old joined the Top 14 club on a one-season deal following the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but he has not had the best of times.

Waqaniburotu made just four league appearances in an injury-hit campaign that was officially terminated on Thursday by French officials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says Waqaniburotu has not been in contact with them.

“No updates from Waqaniburotu or from the France Rugby Union. I’m not sure whether he has been in contact with the coach or the Coach has been in contact with him. But at the moment we haven’t had any discussions with him. We just hope he and his family remain safe while out there in France, likewise for other Fijians.”

Prior to his switch to Pau, Waqaniburotu spent seven productive seasons at Brive whom he joined following his emergence in the New Zealand NPC with Waikato.