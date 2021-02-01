No Coca Cola Games torch relay this year

There will be no Powerade National Torch Relay for the Coca Games this year.

This is due to COVID-19 restrictions and there’s only a week left before the Games.

Coca-Cola marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram says however, spirit of students and parents are still high.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will be the 14th year I think if I can recall that we’ve had the torch relay except for last year and because it’s an Olympic year what it does symbolize is it symbolizes the true spirit of unity in diversity that we have amongst us”

2,500 athletes will participate at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Championship this month

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Vuli Waqa says it is unfortunate that some northern schools may not be able to make it.

“Macuata 1 is not coming, its only six schools from macuata 2 that are coming and two schools from Bua zone, the Australian High Commission is going to come on board to assist them”

The Coca-Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.