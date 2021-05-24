Home

Sports

No break for Vakasama

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 5:45 am

Fiji Swimming Olympian Taichi Vakasama is not taking any break as he prepares for various upcoming international competitions.

The youngster continues his own training upon returning from Japan at his home in preparation for the World Swimming Championship in December.

Vakasama says he is finding ways to keep fit while awaiting for approval to be given to allow him to train in swimming pools.

Article continues after advertisement

“So far, I’m not able to swim in a swimming pool due to the COVID outbreak so I’m looking forward to get an approval later but so far I’m working on my body weight training since gyms are not available as well and also just trying to stay fit so that by the time when I get back into the pool i can get back to all those technique works.”

With the World Swimming Championship in December, Vakasama is also in preparation for the Commonwealth Games in July next year.

