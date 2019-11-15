Nine swimmers after two Olympic spots

The top nine swimmers in the country will be vying for places in the Olympic Games through the universality placing.

According to Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower, Fiji Swimming have been given two universality places for the summer games.

“We have nine swimmers who are vying for the universality place that can only be given to two swimmers. It can either be the best boy and girl, best two women athletes, but the top swimmers they fell will be representative of our choice for the Olympic Games.”

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee will decide on the future of the Olympics Games in four weeks’ time.