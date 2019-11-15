Home

Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor's driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Nine swimmers after two Olympic spots

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:35 pm

The top nine swimmers in the country will be vying for places in the Olympic Games through the universality placing.

According to Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower, Fiji Swimming have been given two universality places for the summer games.

“We have nine swimmers who are vying for the universality place that can only be given to two swimmers. It can either be the best boy and girl, best two women athletes, but the top swimmers they fell will be representative of our choice for the Olympic Games.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee will decide on the future of the Olympics Games in four weeks’ time.

