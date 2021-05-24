Home

Nike offers apparel for Commonwealth Games

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 26, 2021 9:36 am

Nike has jumped on board again to be Team Fiji’s apparel sponsors for the Commonwealth Games.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says Nike will cover the team Fiji casual wear, as well as the competition wear for certain sports.

Mar says they have come to understanding with the sports brand to supply the uniforms for the Commonwealth Games, while the Pacific Mini Games outfit will be sold at a discounted rate.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our agreement with Nike is that they will cover the Commonwealth Games and the International Games, the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games and for the regional games, which will be for the Pacific Mini Games we will have to purchase the uniforms, but it would be at a preferential price as a sponsor.”

So far only the Fiji men’s 7s team has qualified for the Commonwealth Games in July next year.
The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England next year from July 28 to August 8.
